Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Holdings Decreased by Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC trimmed its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,225 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $71,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Chimera Investment by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth $132,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chimera Investment by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Chimera Investment by 28.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chimera Investment by 31.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIM traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,339. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $189.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Chimera Investment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 14th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.72%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Articles

