China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CGA opened at $2.71 on Thursday. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 12.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGA. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in China Green Agriculture during the first quarter worth $175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in China Green Agriculture during the first quarter worth $115,000. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

