Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CJEWY remained flat at $16.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 885. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.9189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This is an increase from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous dividend of $0.23.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

