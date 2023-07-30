Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised Chubb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.57.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $205.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.06 and its 200-day moving average is $201.08. Chubb has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chubb will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,499 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,747,000 after acquiring an additional 60,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,497,000 after acquiring an additional 65,270 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

