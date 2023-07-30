Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,726. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at $414,153.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 252,201 shares of company stock valued at $24,422,762. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,235,000 after buying an additional 40,426,871 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,267,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,667,000 after acquiring an additional 92,964 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after acquiring an additional 805,508 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,211,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,310,000 after purchasing an additional 203,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

