CIC Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LKQ by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after buying an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,693,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in LKQ by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,537,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $365,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,612 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in LKQ by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,190,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $255,050 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ Stock Performance

StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

LKQ stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.45. 1,317,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,433. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.26.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

