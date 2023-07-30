CIC Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CIC Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,123,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,024,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,344 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,879,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,780,655,000 after acquiring an additional 123,256 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $3,105,677,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $561.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,332. The company’s 50-day moving average is $527.53 and its 200 day moving average is $549.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $216.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.51 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

