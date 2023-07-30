CIC Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CIC Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.65.
Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $13.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $325.48. The stock had a trading volume of 39,220,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,000,720. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.07.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
