CIC Wealth LLC Has $301,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

CIC Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.04. The stock had a trading volume of 353,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,457. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

