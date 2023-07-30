CIC Wealth LLC Has $6.77 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 2.6% of CIC Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,562,950,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,843,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,852. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.36 and a 200-day moving average of $281.98. The company has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

