CIC Wealth LLC Sells 574 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

CIC Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPAY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.55. 13,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,687. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $441.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.29.

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

