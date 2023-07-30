Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 741.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,832 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $149,585,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,229,000 after purchasing an additional 484,859 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,458,000 after purchasing an additional 461,858 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,350,000 after purchasing an additional 440,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ CINF traded up $7.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.65. 1,636,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.45. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

