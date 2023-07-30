Citigroup Boosts Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target to $17.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DNUT has been the subject of several other reports. CL King boosted their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HSBC upped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.30.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -129.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $418.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is currently -116.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,267,000 after buying an additional 2,714,348 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at $40,906,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter valued at $10,320,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after buying an additional 745,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

