CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Purchases New Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 440,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $28,157,000. STAAR Surgical makes up 1.6% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong owned 0.91% of STAAR Surgical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STAA. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 348.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 162.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STAA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STAA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.28. The company had a trading volume of 901,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,564. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 86.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average is $62.02.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

