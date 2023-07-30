CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.06-$3.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CMS Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.06-3.12 EPS.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.02. 2,344,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,867. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.00%.

CMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group raised CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.60.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $115,134,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,992,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

