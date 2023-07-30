CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.06-3.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.06-$3.12 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Argus cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.60.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,344,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,867. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.75.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.00%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 169,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

