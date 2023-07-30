CNA Financial (CNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CNA Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNA stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CNA Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

