CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III Sells 750 Shares

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $19,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 75,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $25.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.00 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,739,000 after purchasing an additional 626,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,203,000 after purchasing an additional 198,429 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,291,000 after purchasing an additional 761,752 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,289,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,568,000 after purchasing an additional 489,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after purchasing an additional 102,569 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

