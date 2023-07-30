Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $42.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on COHU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $134,513.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,539.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $134,513.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,539.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 7,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,037 shares of company stock valued at $835,140. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.56. Cohu has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $42.60.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. Cohu had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

