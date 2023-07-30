Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,951.05 or 0.06626590 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $5.00 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH launched on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
