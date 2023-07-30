Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,550 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

