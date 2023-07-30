Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,577 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 0.7% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Comcast were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 45,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 32.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 276,152 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after buying an additional 67,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $90,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.23. 20,668,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,583,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a market cap of $188.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

