Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Commercial National Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS CEFC remained flat at $9.42 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.41. Commercial National Financial has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

