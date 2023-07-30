Comparing BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) & InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF)

InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Get Free Report) and BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and BELLUS Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -21.98 BELLUS Health $15,000.00 0.00 -$76.08 million ($0.72) N/A

InMed Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BELLUS Health. InMed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BELLUS Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A BELLUS Health -578,586.63% -24.27% -23.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and BELLUS Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for InMed Pharmaceuticals and BELLUS Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A BELLUS Health 0 3 2 0 2.40

BELLUS Health has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given BELLUS Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BELLUS Health is more favorable than InMed Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of BELLUS Health shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of BELLUS Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BELLUS Health beats InMed Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain. In addition, it engages in the development of cannabinoid-based treatments for various diseases, including dermatology and ocular diseases. Further, it works on IND-enabling pharmacology and preclinical toxicology studies. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Technologies Inc. and changed its name to InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2014. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About BELLUS Health

(Get Free Report)

BELLUS Health Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus. BELLUS Health Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Laval, Canada. As of June 28, 2023, BELLUS Health Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GSK plc.

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.