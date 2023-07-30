Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Cap of $566.61 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, Compound has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $72.73 or 0.00247549 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $566.61 million and approximately $58.37 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00050944 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00030865 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00023469 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,790,503 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,790,475.38933166 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 72.78332089 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 373 active market(s) with $57,673,855.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

