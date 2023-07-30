ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,636 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $115.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.15. The stock has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $165.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

