Contrasting Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) and SAP (NYSE:SAP)

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) and SAP (NYSE:SAP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and SAP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubisoft Entertainment $2.38 billion 1.72 $91.95 million N/A N/A SAP $32.53 billion 4.96 $2.41 billion $4.59 29.81

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than Ubisoft Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubisoft Entertainment 2 3 4 0 2.22 SAP 1 4 9 0 2.57

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ubisoft Entertainment and SAP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ubisoft Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $42.60, suggesting a potential upside of 550.38%. SAP has a consensus target price of $131.92, suggesting a potential downside of 3.58%. Given Ubisoft Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ubisoft Entertainment is more favorable than SAP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of SAP shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of SAP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAP has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and SAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A SAP 16.55% 6.86% 4.07%

Summary

SAP beats Ubisoft Entertainment on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It is also involved in the development in the area of online and mobile gaming; and film business. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Saint-Mandé, France.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management. The company also provides SAP customer experience solutions; SAP Business Technology platform that enables customers and partners to build, integrate, and extend applications in a cloud-native way; and SAP Business Network that enables companies to collaborate with trading partners for supply chain visibility. In addition, it offers SAP Signavio help customers to scan their operations to understand and improve their business process landscape; Experience Management solutions; SAP's industry cloud solutions that provides modular solutions addressing industry-specific functions; and sustainability-related solutions. The company has a partnership Google Cloud to build the future of open data and AI for enterprises. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

