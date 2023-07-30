CORDA Investment Management LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,403 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

NYSE MDT opened at $88.25 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

