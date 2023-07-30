CORDA Investment Management LLC. Purchases 48,759 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,759 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.4% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $30,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,888 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $39.54 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

