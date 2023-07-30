CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 43,593 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 43,593 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 1.7% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $21,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. UBS Group upped their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.83.

3M Price Performance

MMM opened at $111.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.96. The stock has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.