Cornerstone Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 134.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 122,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $91.18. 284,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,371. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $97.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average of $92.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

