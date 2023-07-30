Cornerstone Advisory LLC Buys 1,850 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after buying an additional 23,532,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,296,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,855,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $254.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

