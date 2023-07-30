Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 161,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $150.85. 8,000,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,573,242. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.79 and a 200 day moving average of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $266.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 144.86% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

