Cornerstone Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 25,446 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.8% in the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 587,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after purchasing an additional 161,157 shares during the period. William Allan Corp boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 52,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 41.8% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 90.8% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 38.2% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,414,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,107,000 after purchasing an additional 391,373 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHW traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $65.96. 6,681,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,103,522. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $116.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.80.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 33.15%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

