Cornerstone Advisory LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.8% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $459.22. 4,258,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,852. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $439.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

