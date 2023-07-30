Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $9.07

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and $59.77 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $9.07 or 0.00030807 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00044852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014480 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.