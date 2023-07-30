CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.75.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $81.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.29. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 55,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

