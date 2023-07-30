Covenant Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $11.58 Million (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, Covenant has traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $11.58 million and approximately $4,787.05 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Covenant

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,877,129 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

