Critical Contrast: Mobico Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) vs. Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND)

Mobico Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Free Report) and Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mobico Group and Mondee’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobico Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mondee $159.35 million 4.32 -$90.24 million ($1.29) -6.49

Mobico Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mondee.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobico Group N/A N/A N/A Mondee -54.51% N/A -6.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.9% of Mondee shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of Mondee shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mobico Group and Mondee, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobico Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Mondee 0 0 5 0 3.00

Mobico Group currently has a consensus target price of $212.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15,078.57%. Mondee has a consensus target price of $13.40, suggesting a potential upside of 60.10%. Given Mobico Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mobico Group is more favorable than Mondee.

Summary

Mondee beats Mobico Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobico Group

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services. In addition, it operates alternative fuel technologies, such as propane, electric, and hydrogen; and offers shuttle services. The company has a fleet of approximately 28,000 vehicles. It provides its services to cities, businesses, and education providers, as well as direct to customers. The company was formerly known as National Express Group PLC and changed its name to Mobico Group Plc in June 2023. Mobico Group Plc was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform. The SAAS Platform segment offers corporate travel cost savings solutions through its technology platform. The company connects a network of leisure travel and gig economy workers, vacation homes, hotels, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

