Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.07-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.013-1.034 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Crocs also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.83-12.22 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CROX. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. 500.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $159.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.14.
Crocs Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of CROX traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,594,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,147. Crocs has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.28.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,233,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Crocs
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Crocs by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Crocs by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Crocs by 817.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 100,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,662,000 after buying an additional 89,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.
Crocs Company Profile
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Crocs
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.