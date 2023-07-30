Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.07-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.013-1.034 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Crocs also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.83-12.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CROX. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. 500.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $159.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.14.

Shares of CROX traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,594,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,147. Crocs has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.28.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,233,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Crocs by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Crocs by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Crocs by 817.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 100,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,662,000 after buying an additional 89,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

