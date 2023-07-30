Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.07-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.013-1.034 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Crocs also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.83-12.22 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CROX. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. 500.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.14.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CROX traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,594,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,147. Crocs has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.28.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $980,352.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,233,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 502.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Crocs by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading

