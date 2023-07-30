Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.83-12.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.000-4.065 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion. Crocs also updated its Q3 guidance to $3.07-3.15 EPS.

Crocs Stock Up 5.7 %

CROX stock traded up $5.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,594,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,147. Crocs has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.28.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.14.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,233,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after buying an additional 226,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Crocs by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,225,000 after buying an additional 36,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crocs by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,694,000 after acquiring an additional 53,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

