CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,194. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $205.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.96.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,387,124.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,422,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

