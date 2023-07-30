CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the June 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTPVF remained flat at C$15.00 during trading on Friday. CTP has a 12 month low of C$15.00 and a 12 month high of C$15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTPVF. Societe Generale upgraded CTP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CTP in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on CTP in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CTP N.V. owns, develops, manages, and leases logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe. The company offers various building for small and growing businesses, global enterprises, built to suit, and other offices. It also develops urban parks which are harbour mixed-use building and space types, such as premium offices, retail stores, office services, public spaces, and other amenities.

