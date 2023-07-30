CVR Partners (UAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $9.64 earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 73.25%. The company had revenue of $226.26 million for the quarter.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners Stock Down 1.5 %

UAN opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.39. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $77.76 and a fifty-two week high of $139.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day moving average is $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $955.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $10.43 dividend. This represents a $41.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 46.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is currently 149.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVR Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $1,301,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CVR Partners by 7,623.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.