CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
CVRx Stock Performance
Shares of CVRX opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03. CVRx has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 14.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. CVRx had a negative net margin of 140.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that CVRx will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVRx
CVRx Company Profile
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CVRx
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.