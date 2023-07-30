CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CVRx Stock Performance

Shares of CVRX opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03. CVRx has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 14.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. CVRx had a negative net margin of 140.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that CVRx will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVRx

CVRx Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CVRx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVRx by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 69,718 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in CVRx by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 426,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 251,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CVRx by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of CVRx by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 355,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 236,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

