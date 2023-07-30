CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Raised by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVS Health Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,476,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,511,142. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average of $76.22. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.