Cypress Capital Group Has $235,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $59,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH stock opened at $301.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.92.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

