Cypress Capital Group Has $597,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cypress Capital Group cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Linde were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Linde by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock opened at $388.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $370.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.32. The company has a market capitalization of $190.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $391.61.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 in a research report on Friday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.33.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

