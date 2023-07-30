Cypress Capital Group Lowers Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,179 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $115.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.15. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

